State board approves money to renovate Capitol

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Examiners today approved a contract to renovate the state Capitol.

The board also approved a contract to develop an exhibit at the Capitol recognizing the contributions made by women in Nevada.

Paul Cavin Architect of Sparks received a $158,750 contract for painting and repairs to windows, doors, domes and other elements at the Capitol. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.

It’s part of a $1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature to spruce up the Capitol in Carson City.

The board also approved an $11,350 contract for a Reno company, Stories in Place, to design and install an exhibit of the accomplishments of women in Nevada’s history.