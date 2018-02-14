2 Washoe deputies hurt in crash with suspected DUI driver

RENO — Two Washoe County sheriff's deputies suffered minor injuries in a crash in Reno with wrong-way driver they were trying to keep from colliding with oncoming traffic.

KOLO-TV reports the driver of the wrong-way vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Reno police told the Reno Gazette-Journal the deputies were traveling southbound on North Virginia Street when a northbound driver crossed over the lanes at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputies, who were on DUI patrol, maneuvered their patrol SUV to protect other traffic. The other driver hit the deputies' SUV on the right front corner.

The sheriff's office tweeted praise for the deputies "who placed their vehicle and themselves between a dangerous drunk driver and other motorists."

No names have been released.