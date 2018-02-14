Las Vegas first-grade teacher arrested on suspicion of grabbing student’s neck

An elementary school teacher was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of child abuse after an incident in November in which she allegedly grabbed one of her first-grade students by his neck, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen, 34, a Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School teacher, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, but records show she was no longer there this afternoon.

According to police, Raygoza-Rosen injured a 6-year-old boy’s neck when she grabbed him after he wouldn’t comply to directions.

The incident was witnessed by other students who were interviewed by police with the help of staff from the Clark County Child Protective Services, Capt. Ken Young said.

Raygoza-Rosen has been “assigned to home” since November, police said. She was hired by the school district in 2007.