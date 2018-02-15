Live Blog: Golden Knights get third crack at Oilers tonight in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights have been spectacular against divisional opponents this season, with an NHL-leading 13-1-1 record against the Pacific Division.

Vegas is 13-0-0 against the Sharks, Flames, Kings, Ducks, Canucks and Coyotes combined, and a winless 0-1-1 in two games against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tonight, the Golden Knights will get a third crack at the Oilers, who crushed them 8-2 in Edmonton on Nov. 14 and edged them out 3-2 in overtime in Las Vegas on Jan. 13.

While the Oilers have been Vegas’ kryptonite to this point, they are having an otherwise disappointing season as they sit is sixth place in the division, well out of the playoff picture. Edmonton has lost four straight games, surrendering 21 goals during the span.

Vegas isn’t the team to cure goaltending woes against. The Golden Knights are No. 2 in the NHL with 3.4 goals per game and are fresh off a five-goal performance against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2

Season record for predictions: 28-20

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-210, Total 6.5 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights (37-15-4) (20-4-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (29)

Assist leader: David Perron (37)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (17-6-2, 2.07 goals against average)

Edmonton Oilers (23-28-4) (11-14-2 away)

Coach: Todd McLellan

Goal leader: Connor McDavid (23)

Assist leader: Connor McDavid (43)

Expected goalie: Cam Talbot (19-20-2, 3.18 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Oscar Dansk