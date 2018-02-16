Best Bets: Bruno Mars, ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ ‘Soundtrack’ and more for your Las Vegas weekend

There are quite a few interesting options worth mixing into your balanced Vegas entertainment diet this weekend, including Latin music and dance for a great cause, a new show from two names you know and the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s take on a classic.

RISING: A BENEFIT FOR PUERTO RICO Hard Rock Live Las Vegas—the Hard Rock Café on the Strip across from the Park—turns its monthly Latin music night into a fundraising concert to benefit post-hurricane Puerto Rico courtesy of the Stardust Foundation and award-winning Puerto Rican pop artist Melissa Otero. Joining Otero are 15-year-old singer Adiel Torres and performers from Long Island’s Martinez Dance Studio. Feb. 16, info at hardrock.com.

BRUNO MARS Bruno returns to his Park Theater residency this weekend a little heavier than the last time he played Vegas; the six Grammy Awards he won in January are a lot to carry. Feb. 16-17 and 19, info at mgmresorts.com.

“SOUNDTRACK” The latest and most official collaboration between two of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas—Clint Holmes and Earl Turner—opened on Valentine’s Day. This high-energy show gives ample room to this pair of multifaceted performers to pay tribute to their greatest influences like Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Prince, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. And since “Soundtrack” is presented in the iconic International Theater at the Westgate, expect an Elvis number, too. The show runs at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Feb. 16-17, info at westgatedestinations.com.

HENDERSON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA For more than 25 years, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra has thrived as a growing group of volunteer musicians, board members and donors. This weekend’s event includes a pre-show dinner, a meet-and-greet with conductor Alexandra Arrieche and a performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Feb. 17, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreography by Lew Christensen, the Nevada Ballet Theatre premiere of “Beauty and the Beast” will be presented at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday plus an evening performance at 7 p.m. Saturday. This promises to be one of NBT’s most visually spectacular pieces yet. Feb. 17-18, info at nevadaballet.org.