EPA head expenses nearly $200,000 in travel over 6 months

SAN FRANCISCO — Travel vouchers show the head of the Environmental Protection Agency and staffers billed taxpayers nearly $200,000 for trips over six months last year, including 10 trips to Pruitt's home city of Tulsa.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is one of several Trump administration officials who have drawn attention over travel costs.

The Environmental Integrity Project environmental group obtained the travel vouchers for Pruitt and 14 staffers through open-records requests.

Pruitt is a former Oklahoma attorney general and longtime Tulsa-area resident.

The costs included $138,969 overall for trips involving commercial airfare from March to August, including $93,308 for flights.

Another $56,000 went to charter flights. Among those was a $14,434 charter to carry Pruitt and staffers from Tulsa, in far eastern Oklahoma, to Oklahoma's western panhandle to meet with farmers.