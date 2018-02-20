Former NLV city manager requests public hearing

Former North Las Vegas City Manager Qiong Liu has requested a public hearing to contest the City Council’s ruling two weeks ago to fire her for cause.

The council voted to terminate Liu’s contract after she attempted to give herself a $30,000 retroactive pay increase.

“She requested for a public hearing as she’s entitled by the city charter and under prevailing law, but we’ve not heard back from the city yet,” said Kathleen England, Liu’s attorney.

The charter permits a public hearing on a council vote to terminate within 15 to 30 days of the initial vote.

"The City Charter and Open Meeting Law dictate the process afforded to Dr. Liu to explain her reasons for trying to process a retroactive pay raise she knew was not approved by the City Council as required by the City Charter and by law," said Delen Goldberg, a city spokeswoman. "The situation is unfortunate, but we will continue to take the proper actions to protect taxpayer dollars and uphold the integrity of our city."

The hearing will be held during the March 7 City Council meeting. Additionally, Liu could face criminal charges, as she's being investigated by the FBI for fraud, according to sources.