Couple accused of stealing $9K from Vegas casino cage arrested

Hours after images of a female robbery suspect at the South Point were plastered in Las Vegas media, authorities received tips from her father, sister and ex-partner stating that they knew the perpetrator, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Tina Marie Lopez, 36, and her fiancé, Jason Lockwood, 36, were subsequently arrested and admitted to robbing a cage of $9,242 about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Lopez said it was her idea, while Lockwood told detectives that he was fully responsible and had threatened his fiancé’s life if she didn’t do it, police said.

According to the report, Lockwood and Lopez arrived at the casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S., in the woman’s father’s 1984 gold Cadillac Eldorado.

Lockwood stayed in the driver’s seat while Lopez went inside the casino armed with what she said was an airsoft replica gun, police said. When she reached an “express” cashier window, she brandished the gun and directed the cashier to, “give me all the money.”

The next morning, police received a phone call from Lopez’s father saying it was his car, according to the report. The next call was from the woman’s sister telling investigators Lopez had admitted to robbing the casino with a replica gun.

The father of Lopez’s child told police that he’d also recognized her and the vehicle, police said.

Lopez told detectives she committed the robbery and had paid bills with the cash, police said.

Lopez and Lockwood are being held without at the Clark County Detention Center on robbery-related counts, jail logs show.

They’re scheduled in court Friday morning.