NLV man facing pipe-bomb charges had threatened landlord, police say

A man who built a pipe bomb and in January threatened a North Las Vegas homeowner that he’d “blow up the house” was charged today with possession of the artifact, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

Christopher Michael Robinson — who was previously convicted of a felony for building a similar bomb in Hawaii — admitted to the crime, U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson’s office said.

If convicted of possession of the destructive device and being a former felon in possession of the device, Robinson, 46, could face up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, officials said.

North Las Vegas police responded on Jan. 11 to the residence where the homeowner had found the 12-inch bomb, which was built using match heads, a pyrotechnic powder and BB pellets, officials said. Bomb technicians were summoned to securely dispose of it.

The resident told police that he’d “evicted Robinson for nonpayment of rent and that Robinson had in turn threatened to ‘blow up the house,’” officials said.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, officials said.