UNR Police warn about campus modeling scam

RENO — Campus police at UNR are warning students about a scam claiming to offer opportunities to model for a Victoria's Secret brand.

Police say the advertisement seeking models is circulating on an Instagram account "@vspink_unevada_reno."

Officers are urging anyone who has been in contact with the people behind the account to report the incident to local law enforcement.

UNR Police say if anyone is ever contacted about being a model for any corporation they should contact the company's headquarters to validate the legitimacy of the photographer of talent recruiter.