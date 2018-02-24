Man critically injured sliding down escalator in downtown Las Vegas

A 21-year-old man trying to slide down an escalator on Fremont Street Experience early today suffered critical injuries when he fell from the second-floor, according to Metro Police.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. at the Neonopolis shopping mall, 450 Fremont Street, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. The man was with friends and trying to slide down a rail when he fell.

He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, but an update on his medical condition was not immediately available this afternoon.