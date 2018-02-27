Police: Man arrested in beating of student at UNLV

A man accused of beating a UNLV student on campus and directing homophobic slurs at him has been arrested, according to university police.

Metro Police made the arrest and were holding Gino Flinn on a count of battery with a hate crime enhancement, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear where he was booked.

UNLV Police said the attack happened about 11 a.m. at the Student Union. Flinn, who was known to the victim and school police, fled after fellow students intervened, UNLV Police said.

Further details were not immediately available.