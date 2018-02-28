Police: Man drinking, shooting guns arrested in friend’s death

A man who was drinking and shooting guns in the desert has been arrested on a count of murder after one of his friends was shot to death, according to Metro Police.

Andy Soto, 19, was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

Soto and two friends were drinking and shooting about 10:30 p.m. Monday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road when one of the men suffered a fatal wound, police said.

A 911 caller said the victim had accidentally shot himself in the face, Officer Laura Meltzer said on Tuesday. The caller was not identified.

Further details about the investigation or Soto’s arrest were not immediately available.