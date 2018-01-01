Las Vegas has a conference for every cause

Wade Vandervort

Live in Las Vegas for a while and you become familiar with the bigger conventions that come to town, such as CES, underway Jan. 9. However, there are hundreds of conventions for every kind of group and industry imaginable. Here are a few conventions scheduled for 2018 that you may not have heard of.

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW)

• When: Jan. 22-25

• Where: Mirage

• Attendees: 1,800

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: It’s like SEMA but for trucks and other large vehicles. It’s dedicated to aftermarket business for 18-wheelers.

World of Concrete 2018

• When: Jan. 23-26

• Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate Las Vegas

• Attendees: 60,000

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: It bills itself as the largest annual international event for concrete and masonry professionals.

Sin In The City Leather 2018

• When: Feb. 2-4

• Where: Alexis Park All Suites Resort

• Attendees: 300

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: A sex-positive convention to discuss leather, fetish and BDSM issues and topics.

American Pyrotechnics Association Winter Educational Conference 2018

• When: Feb. 2-8

• Where: MGM Grand

• Attendees: 150

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: A convention for the fireworks industry.

International Society of Weighing and Measurement (ISWM) Conference & Expo

• When: Feb. 20-23

• Where: Tuscany Suites & Casino

• Attendees: 175

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: A convention for the weighing and measurement industry.

World Tea Expo 2018

• When: June 12-14

• Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

• Attendees: 7,500

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: The leading trade show focused on advancing the business of tea.

National Parking Association Annual Conference

• When: Oct. 22-25

• Where: Caesars Palace

• Attendees: 500

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: A gathering to promote and discuss parking industry research, education and programs.

Society for the Scientific Study of Religion Annual Meeting

• When: Oct. 26-29

• Where: Tropicana Las Vegas

• Attendees: 450

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: The Society for the Scientific Study of Religion stimulates, promotes and communicates social scientific research about religious institutions and experiences.

26th Annual World Congress on Anti-Aging

• When: Dec. 13-15

• Where: The Venetian

• Attendees: 1,000

• Website: Click here

• The skinny: A convention for physicians and other medical pros to learn about advancements in preventive and anti-aging medicine, including integrative medicine, preventive medicine, functional medicine, nutritional medicine and regenerative medicine.