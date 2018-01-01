Prison inmate serving life sentence dies

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 | 5:41 p.m.
Authorities say a 44-year-old Nevada prison inmate has died after serving two years of a life sentence.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says Jermaine D. Turner died Sunday afternoon at a Las Vegas hospital.
Turner was committed from Nye County in September 2015. He was sentenced as a habitual criminal for crimes including involuntary manslaughter to life without the possibility of parole.
The Clark County Coroner will conduct an autopsy. Corrections officials did not immediately release a cause of death or detail the circumstances surrounding his death.