Prison inmate serving life sentence dies

Authorities say a 44-year-old Nevada prison inmate has died after serving two years of a life sentence.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says Jermaine D. Turner died Sunday afternoon at a Las Vegas hospital.

Turner was committed from Nye County in September 2015. He was sentenced as a habitual criminal for crimes including involuntary manslaughter to life without the possibility of parole.

The Clark County Coroner will conduct an autopsy. Corrections officials did not immediately release a cause of death or detail the circumstances surrounding his death.