Security guards killed in hotel shooting identified

Authorities today identified the two security guards who were fatally shot over the weekend while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino west of the Strip.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the guards as 28-year-old Phillip Albert Archuleta and 50-year-old LaTosha Juane White. The deaths of the Las Vegas residents were ruled homicides.

The shooting happened before 7 a.m. Saturday at Arizona Charlie's Decatur after a woman contacted security because two men with whom she had had a dispute kicked her out of her room. Archuleta and White, who was armed, responded and were shot while inside the room.

Police said White did not draw her weapon. She and Archuleta were pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspected gunman Christopher Olague ran from the hotel-casino after the shooting and into a nearby neighborhood where he tried to enter two homes but the residents managed to keep him out.

Police said they found the 29-year-old man in a laundry room accessible through a garage of the second home after he appeared to have shot himself in the head.

University Medical Center on Tuesday confirmed Olague died Sunday.

Golden Entertainment owns the hotel-casino. The company in a statement said Archuleta and White were dedicated to protecting guests and employees.

Authorities have not disclosed Olague's motive, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

The shooting happened a day ahead New Year's Eve as authorities tried to reassure residents and tens of thousands of visitors that the city is safe, especially after the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.