Police: Man killed after climbing onto hood of vehicle

Metro Police say they are trying to identify the driver of a Mercedes-Benz that hit and killed a pedestrian just west of the Strip early today.

The 21-year-old Brazilian man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 2:20 a.m. incident near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, police said.

Investigators believe the man was in the westbound lanes of Flamingo when he climbed onto the hood of a four-door Mercedes turning right from Koval, police said. The driver accelerated, knocking the pedestrian to the ground before leaving the scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

It was the first fatal crash investigated by Metro this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.