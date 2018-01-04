Car fire sends smoke billowing through Cosmopolitan garage

The Clark County Fire Department extinguished a car fire today at the Cosmopolitan that sent smoke billowing through the Strip resort’s underground parking garage, officials said.

A 911 call about 1 p.m. reported a “large volume of smoke” coming from the parking structure, officials said. Security cameras confirmed a car was on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze with the help of the property’s sprinkler system, officials said. There were no evacuations or injuries, officials said.