Police hope video drums up leads in fatal east-valley shooting

METRO POLICE

In an effort to solve a man’s slaying in the east valley last month, Metro Police on Thursday released images of suspects fleeing in a minivan after shots rang out.

Tyrone Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 12 inside a residence in the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 10 p.m.

An investigation determined that three suspects, described as black men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and jeans, had entered the home without force and went directly to the victim’s bedroom where he was shot.

After gunfire erupted, the suspects were seen leaving, police said.

Grainy footage shows at least one man running to a dark-colored minivan before it sped away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.