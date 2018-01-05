Former teacher faces counts of lewdness with child

A former elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday on counts including lewdness with a child, according to county jail logs.

Luis Busso, 38, a former teacher at Ira Earl Elementary School, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on four counts of lewdness with a child under 14, three counts of contact with a minor or mentally ill person and one count of attempted lewdness, jail logs show.

Busso on May 25, 2017, stopped working for the Clark County School District, where he was a third-grade teacher, according to a district spokesman. He had been with the district since August 2008. The circumstances of his departure were not clear.

Metro Police made the arrest, but details were not immediately available.