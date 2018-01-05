Former UNR coach Chris Ault named to state Athletic Commission

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has appointed longtime former UNR football coach Chris Ault to the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Ault compiled a record of 233-109-1 during 28 seasons as the coach of the Wolf Pack and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. He also served as athletic director at UNR before his retirement after the 2012 season.

Sandoval said Friday in announcing the appointment to the commission that regulates boxing in Nevada that Ault is a sports legend in the Silver State.

He says he's a fierce competitor and a statesman who is respected by his peers and mentored many students during his storied career.

Ault thanked the governor for the appointment. He says he's looking forward to serving the state again in a sporting capacity.