Valentine named to state transportation board

CARSON CITY — Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Nevada Transportation Department by Gov. Brian Sandoval. She is the first woman to be named to the board.

Valentine, former manager of Clark County and the city of Las Vegas, succeeds Tom Skancke of Las Vegas, who is moving to Southern California.

In appointing Valentine, the governor said she has the experience and knowledge to represent Southern Nevada and to advocate for its transportation needs. The board meets monthly to review and decide issues facing road construction in Nevada.