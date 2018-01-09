2 from Las Vegas part of MaxPreps high school football All-American team

Not only were Faith Lutheran linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote and Liberty two-year standout Zyrus Fiaseu two of the best players in Las Vegas this past season, they’ve also made a splash nationally.

The duo were named to the 2017 MaxPreps Freshman All-American Football Team, the website announced late last week.

Gaoteote, who finished with 56 tackles, two sacks and an interception, was a first-team defensive selection.

Fiaseu was a second-team selection at defensive back. He had 15 tackles and an interception at defensive back, and rushed for 562 yards and four touchdowns at running back.

Both already have multiple scholarship offers, including hometown UNLV offering Fiaseu before he entered the ninth grade.

The team was selected by Stephen Spiewak of MaxPreps. Las Vegas didn’t have any players on the site’s sophomore All-American team. It hasn’t released All-American teams for the junior and senior classes.

