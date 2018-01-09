Fees to visit Red Rock Canyon going up

Beginning next month, fees are going up to enter Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic drive and campground.

The new fees — set to kick in Feb. 20 — will be $15 for a vehicle pass (up from $7), $10 for motorcycle passes (up from $3) and $5 for pedestrian/bicyclists passes (up from $3), according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The cost for annual and senior passes aren’t expected to increase, officials said.

The increases, the first since 2011, come after a public meeting in September, officials said.

The 13-mile scenic drive is about 20 miles west of the Strip.