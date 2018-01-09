Las Vegas Sun

January 9, 2018

Currently: 48° — Complete forecast

Fees to visit Red Rock Canyon going up

By (contact)

Beginning next month, fees are going up to enter Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic drive and campground.

The new fees — set to kick in Feb. 20 — will be $15 for a vehicle pass (up from $7), $10 for motorcycle passes (up from $3) and $5 for pedestrian/bicyclists passes (up from $3), according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The cost for annual and senior passes aren’t expected to increase, officials said.

The increases, the first since 2011, come after a public meeting in September, officials said.

The 13-mile scenic drive is about 20 miles west of the Strip.