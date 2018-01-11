Fogerty irked ‘Proud Mary’ film borrows from his song’s name

NEW YORK — John Fogerty says he's annoyed that Taraji P. Henson's new film, "Proud Mary," borrows from his popular song's name without his involvement.

Fogerty does not own the rights to his infamous song. In a statement released Thursday, he says "it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music" for their own financial gain.

Henson plays a hit woman in "Proud Mary," to be released on Friday. Its trailer uses Tina Turner's version of Fogerty's 1969 song.

Fogerty says the movie "has nothing to do with me, or my song." The 72-year-old adds that no one ever asked him about using his song that way.

Representatives for Henson and Sony Pictures didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.