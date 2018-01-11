Medical episode may have caused crash in northwest valley

Police believe a man who died after a crash Thursday morning in the far northwest valley may have suffered a medical episode, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Durango Drive at Oso Blanca Road, police said.

A 55-year-old man was stopped at a red light in his Hummer H3 when he suffered what police believe to be a medical episode. He then drove through the intersection and collided head on with a Nissan Frontier, which was stopped facing the opposite direction, according to police.

The driver of the Hummer was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital where he died, police said. The death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner's Office investigation into the manner of death is complete, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, police said.