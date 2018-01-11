Las Vegas Sun

January 11, 2018

Currently: 54° — Complete forecast

Thousands honor deceased Mormon leader at viewing

Image

Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune / AP

Mourners cross North Temple after paying their last respects to Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a public viewing at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Mormons are paying respects to their deceased president and prophet during a public viewing in Salt Lake City that comes a day before the funeral.

Church officials said 10,000 people had come to the viewing by mid-afternoon Thursday to honor Thomas S. Monson, who died Jan. 2 at age 90. He was president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly 10 years.

Monson spent more than five decades serving in top church leadership councils — making him a well-known face and personality to multiple generations of Mormons.

As president of the nearly 16 million-member faith, Monson was considered a prophet who led the church through revelation from God.

Danielle Cahoon says she came with her family to say goodbye and experience a "special spirit" that she gets during the viewings when church presidents die.