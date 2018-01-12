Pedal the rails in Boulder City

CARSON CITY — A new pedal-powered rail tour opened this week at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

Rail Explorers, a private business, is offering specially designed, pedal-powered two- and four-seat vehicles that cover about four miles of track from the museum to Railroad Pass casino, where they will be picked up by a special train and returned to the museum. The vehicles resemble recumbent bicycles.

Museum Director Randy Hess said the guided trip, which takes about two hours, “is quite easy” and is on a downgrade. Cost is $85 for a two-seat vehicle and $150 for the four-seater.

Tours start at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The program runs through April and then shuts down for the hot summer months.