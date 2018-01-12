Two more seeking seat on state Supreme Court

CARSON CITY — Nevada Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Tao and Las Vegas attorney Alan Lefebvre have joined the race to succeed state Supreme Court Justice Michael Cherry, who is retiring next year.

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Tao of Las Vegas to the Appeals Court by in December, when the court was established. He ran for re-election in 2016 and was unopposed.

Prior to that he was a District Court judge, deputy district attorney and chief deputy public defender in Clark County.

He graduated from George Washington University’s law school, and received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

Lefebvre has been involved in a number of high-profile civil cases in Clark County. He attended the University of San Francisco School of Law and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Others in the race are Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish and District Court Judge Leon Aberasturi of Lyon County.