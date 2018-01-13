Vegas Play of the Day: 5 reasons why the Titans will cover at New England

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Tennessee Titans plus-13 at New England Patriots, $660 to win $600: Winning an NFL playoff game by two touchdowns, regardless of the team, is no easy task — even for the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. Here are five reasons to bet the Titans:

The Patriots are fighting: ESPN published a story last week saying there is serious conflict among owner Bob Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. While Patriots officials denied the friction, it was clearly a distraction. Belichick even had to confirm this week that he’d be back coaching next season.

Titans who? The Patriots are an NFL power and this generation’s best dynasty. The Titans are lucky to be in the playoffs. Here’s hoping the New England players overlook the Titans.

Bye-week blues: The Patriots had a first-round playoff bye, meaning they might not be at their best early as they shake off the rust. It could be the head start Tennessee needs to keep the game close and cover the betting number.

Murray injury makes Titans stronger: Derrick Henry was the difference in Tennessee’s upset last week at Kansas City, rushing for 156 yards in the place of injured starter DeMarco Murray. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Henry is hard to tackle, and the Titans are 12-0 when he receives at least 11 carries. Guess what? He’ll get at least 20 carries against the Patriots.

In Mariota we trust: Tua Tagovailoa went from backup to star after coming off the bench to lead Alabama to college football’s championship. He instantly became one of the most notable quarterbacks from Hawaii. He’ll never pass Mariota’s legend, though. The Heisman Trophy winner from Oregon, fresh off winning his first playoff game last week, is an NFL star in the making. Watch out Tom Brady.

Current Standings: Granger (14-9, $13,319), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (18-18-1, $9,781), Grimala (8-13, $5,785)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21