Recipe: Shrimp and grits

This warm and hearty Southern dish — traditionally served as breakfast but certainly suitable for lunch or supper — will comfort you during these cold, winter days in the desert.

For the grits

• 3/4 cup grits

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 6 oz cheddar cheese, grated

• 3 oz mozzarella

• 3 tbsp butter

1. Bring 3 1/2 cups water to a boil and stir in the grits. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the grits are tender and the liquid has been absorbed.

2. Remove from heat, add the salt, cheese and butter, and stir until melted. Keep warm.

For the shrimp

• 1 tbsp brandy

• 4 tbsp butter

• 3/4 cup shallot, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp fresh thyme

• 1 lb large raw shrimp, shelled

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• salt to taste

1. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and sauté the shallot and garlic until softened, about

3 minutes.

2. Add the shrimp and stir constantly until they begin to turn pink, about 2 minutes.

3. Add the brandy and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Add the cream and more stock, if needed, to make a thick sauce that generously coats the shrimp.

5. Heat thoroughly, being careful not to let it come to a boil. Taste for salt.

To plate

Place a portion of grits in the center of each plate and spoon shrimp over it. Sprinkle with 2 tbsp fresh chives.