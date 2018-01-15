Golden Knights sign Engelland to $1.5 million extension

The Golden Knights have signed 35-year-old defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract extension worth $1.5 million, the team announced today.

“From the expansion draft to signing one year, that’s your goal going in, to get an extension. For me to be able to play another year here at home, that’s a dream come true,” Engelland said.

Engelland is most known for being the only Las Vegas local on the team, having lived in the valley for more than a decade during the off seasons prior to playing for the Golden Knights, but he’s quietly had a productive first half of the season.

He is second on the team in shots blocked with 83 and second among skaters with 805 minutes on the ice this season.

Primarily a stay-at-home defender, Engelland doesn’t provide much on the offensive end, with only three goals and 10 assists on the season. But his 13 points are already only four away from his career high for a single season.

Engelland’s biggest contributions to the team may come off the ice. As the Knights’ oldest player, he provides a veteran presence in the locker room.

"Deryk has been an integral part of our team, on and off the ice, from the very beginning," Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said. "We selected him in the expansion draft because we knew he was a quality player with great character. He’s one of our team leaders and is enjoying a great season. Deryk has been a longtime Las Vegas resident and his work in the community is exemplary."

“We’ve got a lot of character in that room — great leaders, great young guys coming up,” Engelland said. “Every night when we’re playing, we’re 20 men deep and everyone’s going. If someone’s not contributing, someone’s picking up the slack. It’s a team effort. It’s been fun, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season here.”

Despite playing in his ninth NHL season, Engelland is averaging the most ice time per game of his career with 19:39.

He has shown general manager George McPhee that he still has enough in the tank to extend him through the 2018-19 season.

“I’m getting a little older now and to be able to stay here at home and play another year, that’s your whole goal going into the season, and I couldn’t be more happy,” Engelland said.