Police: Armed fast-food worker arrested after dispute over schedule

An armed employee of a fast-food restaurant was arrested Tuesday night after a confrontation with a manager in which he said he didn’t want to “shoot the place up,” according to Metro Police.

The 30-year-old man had a “partially disassembled semi-auto rifle,” ammunition and a machete, Lt. David Gordon said.

The incident prompted a large police response about 8:20 p.m. at the Burger King at 6677 W. Cheyenne Ave., near U.S. 95, which included a helicopter, Gordon said. At some point during the incident, six employees and four customers escaped through a back door, he said.

The suspect previously had his work hours cut and came to the restaurant to confront his manager, “demanding that his hours be increased, and (he) told the manager he did not want to ‘shoot the place up,’” Gordon said.

The exact sequence of events was not clear, but Gordon said officers, led by a sergeant, entered the business and arrested the man on unspecified counts.

The man was carrying the disassembled semi-automatic rifle and machete in a backpack, and he had a magazine loaded with 15 bullets in his pocket, Gordon said.

“Due to the manager’s decision to promptly call 911, and patrol and the air unit’s timely response, a potential workplace violence incident was averted,” Gordon said.