What you need to know before attending the Women’s March event in Las Vegas

Last year, the Women's March drew a larger crowd than the president's inauguration and was believed to be the largest coordinated protest in U.S. history.

While many cities across the world are taking to the streets this weekend, the Women's March national branch partnered with the Las Vegas chapter to host #PowerToThePolls, a signature event in its yearlong incentive to register 1 million voters.

The event in Las Vegas, which will not feature a march, will be Sunday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event lasts until 4 p.m.

A focus of the event will be registering people to vote. Organizers are encouraging people to register to the free event.

Below are five things to know before showing up.

Getting There: The Women's March organized free local shuttle buses from multiple pickup points across Las Vegas to drop people off at the stadium. The shuttles will come approximately every 30 minutes between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the bus will shuttle people back starting at 4 p.m.

Here's a list of pickup locations.

In addition to the shuttle service, the UNLV Transit Center RTC express service is offering free 24-hour passes to the first 500 riders; after the first 500 riders, this service will charge a fee of $2.

Parking at Sam Boyd costs $10. Visitors who book a room at MGM Resorts hotels for this event will get a 15 percent discount.

Organizers also planned transportation to the event both from within Nevada and from other states. Transportation to the event can book through Rally Bus in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The buses have a 40-passenger minimum and leave either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

To book a seat or see which cities the buses visit, go to powertothepolls.com/transportation.

At the Doors: There will be security checks before entering Sam Boyd, which has a clear bag requirement. Find details here.

Food and Merchandise: There will be no outside food allowed, with the exception of sealed water bottles under 20 ounces, and snacks for babies or medical needs. Sam Boyd will have open concession stands.

Weather: The anticipated weather for the event is sunny with a high of 54 degrees and a low of 36 degrees. Sunscreen and layering of warm clothes is advised.

Speakers/Performers: This event is stationary but will have several speakers and performers taking the stage in addition to registering people to vote. Anticipated performers and speakers include R&B singer Faith Evans, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto D-Nev., Rep. Dina Titus D-Nev., actress Marisa Tomei, and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, as well as the four co-chairs of the national branch: Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland.