Another suspect arrested in 2017 killing of teenage drug dealer

A fourth arrest has been made in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was ambushed in a marijuana robbery last year at a vacant northwest valley house, according to Metro Police booking logs.

Latrell Stanley, 19, was arrested Thursday on one count of murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree kidnapping, Clark County Detention Center logs show.

Alyssa Sayago, 19, a small-time pot dealer, arrived for a sale at a “dark” house on March 13, 2017, in the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, police previously said. The initial agreement was to meet in a public place, but the buyer changed locations to the vacant house with a lock box.

She was convinced to go to the backyard where the buyer wanted to weigh the pot, police said. That’s where she was shot from close range and left to die.

The following month, police arrested Daelin Trevon Wagner, 19, in Houston and Khari Jabari James, 18, in the Los Angeles area, police said. James was 17 at the time.

Police believed that Wagner had set up the deal, but wasn’t present during the shooting. James and another suspect were seen fleeing the neighborhood in a car.

Sayago had just started selling small amounts of marijuana, her friend told police. He was one the phone with her through part of her interaction with one of the suspects. Sayago told her friend she sensed something felt odd, but against her friend’s advice, she followed the suspect into the yard.

Tracena Brown, who reportedly acted as a getaway driver, also was arrested that month and charged in Sayago’s death, but after unspecified negotiations, the case was dismissed in October 2017, court records show.

Wagner and James are awaiting a jury trial scheduled for October, court logs show.

Stanley is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.