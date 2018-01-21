Crowd small, but proud for Paris women’s march

PARIS — Protesters have gathered near the Eiffel Tower to rally against sexual misconduct and sex discrimination in solidarity with women's marches marking the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency.

Heavy rain fell in Paris during the event on Sunday, which could have been a factor in the small number of participants compared to the marches in the United States on Saturday.

Maggie Kan was one of the more than one hundred people who didn't let the rain and cold deter them.

Kan told The Associated Press: "It doesn't matter if the weather is like this. We're still coming together, and we're going to still fight against Trump and his agenda."

Some of the slogans on posters raised at the Paris rally read "Sorry for the inconvenience, we are trying to change the world" and "Look back, march forward."