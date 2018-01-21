Ex-Mexican national soccer star joins leftist Morena party

MEXICO CITY — Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco appears to have joined the ranks of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist Morena party.

Blanco won the race for the mayorship of Cuernavaca in 2015 despite his complete lack of political experience. He has previously mentioned a desire to run for the governorship of Morelos, the state where Cuernavaca is. The governor's post is one that will be filled in Mexico's elections July 1.

On Sunday, Lopez Obrador tweeted: "Welcome Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Sen. Gabriela Cuevas. Together we will make history." Blanco retweeted it without comment.

Cuevas is a long-time senator for the conservative National Action Party who announced her intention to join Morena on Sunday.

Morena's ranks have previously been swelled by defections from the leftist Democratic Revolution Party.