Police: Teacher accused of lewdness with a child

A Clark County middle school teacher was arrested Friday on counts of lewdness with a child, according to Metro Police.

Kweku Turkson, 37, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14 and one count of attempted lewdness with a child younger than 14, according to authorities.

No additional details were available about the case.

Turkson has been an English teacher at West Prep Academy since August 2015 but was assigned to home in October of 2017 as a result of a police investigation, the district said.

Home assignment means Turkson is still employed but is not allowed on school property without permission, according to the district.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.