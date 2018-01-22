UNLV football gets $1 million donation for practice facility

UNLV football has received another seven-figure donation for its Fertitta Football Training Complex.

The university announced today that Las Vegas Sands will donate $1 million for the $28 million state-of-the-art facility. The 73,000-square-foot, two-level complex will be built on campus in the north end of the team’s practice area and overlook the current practice field.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Tuesday. It will open in early 2019.

“The generosity and support of the iconic Las Vegas Sands will help make this transformational project a reality,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “The complex and the opening of our new stadium in 2020 will have a profound impact on our university and on our beloved city, and with leaders like the Sands out in front, Las Vegas can become the epicenter of sports in this country.”

The Fertitta family donated $10 million for the project, which will house the team’s operations — everything from meeting rooms, locker rooms, a strength and conditioning center, a player lounge and training table.

Other major gifts pledged to the facility include $1.5 million for the Michael Gaughan Training Table, $1 million from the family trust of the late Geraldine K. Howard and $500,000 from George Maloof Jr., a former Rebel.

The university in September was granted approval from the Nevada Board of Regents to secure a $16 million loan for the complex. But, as witnessed today, they are still fundraising.

“Through the incredible kindness of the Adelson family and the Las Vegas Sands, our new home is one step closer to completion,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “This project will help permanently transform our university’s football program and we can’t wait to experience all that it will offer for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

