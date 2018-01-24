Moped rider killed in crash with truck on Valley View Boulevard

A moped rider was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash with a box truck in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The 66-year-old Las Vegas man, who was on a 2012 JWMS Moped, died at the scene.

The crash was reported about 2:10 p.m. on Valley View Boulevard, near Alta Drive, police said.

A Freightliner box truck was heading north on Valley View when the moped entered the road from a private driveway, striking the left side of the truck, police said. The man was thrown from the scooter.

No one else was injured, police said. Valley View was shut down until about 7:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.