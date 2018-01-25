UNLV hosting employment workshops, job fair for military veterans

Related Story Why you should hire a veteran: Bridging the gap between employers and vets

Military veterans will have the chance to attend employment workshops and hand out resumes at a job fair at UNLV.

The Veteran Career Fair typically draws more than 100 employers, according to organizers.

In advance of potential interviews on Saturday, employment workshops are being held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Stan Fulton Building — International Gaming Institute.

Workshops will focus on topics such as transitioning from military to civilian life, improving job-seeking skills and social media.

On Saturday, employers will be at the career fair from 8 a.m. to noon.

Among those participating in the two-day event are Metro Police, the Clark County Fire Department and the Nevada Department of Public Safety, which is hiring Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, parole and probation officers, and public safety dispatchers.

The event, hosted by UNLV’s Military and Veteran Services Center, was organized in conjunction with the university, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office and various nonprofit organizations.

For more information, click here.