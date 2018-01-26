Best Bets: Calibash, The Moody Blues, Bell Biv DeVoe and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Mark Owens

A plethora of diverse sounds hit the Strip this weekend, from classic rock to Latin pop to hip-hop. Go forth and listen, and maybe catch a hot new show at Paris Las Vegas, too.

THE MOODY BLUES The English icons and prog-rock pioneers are bringing their “Days of Future Passed” 50th anniversary tour to Wynn’s Encore Theater for four shows stretching beyond the weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 30. and Wednesday, Jan. 31. Expect an opening set of greatest hits followed by a performance of 1967’s groundbreaking album of the same name in its entirety. Jan. 26 & 27, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

INFERNO The newest production show to hit the Strip combines cinematic pyrotechnics with illusions and action-packed stuntwork at the Paris Theater. “Inferno,” conceived by Swedish magician and “Illusionist of the Decade” award-winner Joe Labero, made a fiery debut this week and continues Wednesdays through Sundays. Jan. 26-28, info at caesars.com.

DIVAS DAY OUT Annual women's event Divas Day Out is back at the South Point all day Saturday, featuring free admission and parking with access to hundreds of businesses displaying their offerings; tons of local info on home décor, education, beauty, health and fitness, family management and planning; and entertainment from “Divas Las Vegas” star Frank Marino and the Thunder From Down Under male revue. Jan. 27, info at divasdayoutlasvegas.com.

BELL BIV DEVOE The hip-hop/R&B trio behind “Poison” — you know, that song you still dance to when it comes on the radio — are touring steadily again thanks to a boost from last year’s BET miniseries “The New Edition Story.” BBD takes the stage at Mandalay Bay Events Center Saturday night with support from SWV (“Weak,” “Right Here,” “I’m So Into You”) and rap outfits EPMD and Whodini. Jan. 27, info at mandalaybay.com.

CALIBASH If you were looking forward to catching last year’s breakthrough Latin superstar Luis Fonsi (“Despacito”) at the second Calibash Las Vegas concert at T-Mobile Arena, you’re out of luck. But he’s been replaced on this all-star bill with Park Theater resident Ricky Martin, who joins Jennifer Lopez, rising reggaeton artists Farruko, Ozuna and Bad Bunny, and more. Jan. 27, info at calibashlasvegas.com.