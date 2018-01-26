Man accused of sex trafficking of a child

A man arrested last week is accused of kidnapping a child in Las Vegas and prostituting her in California, according to court logs and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Richard James Mapp, 36, was arrested Oct. 18, jail logs show.

He’s being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of kidnapping of a minor, sex trafficking of a child, living from the earnings of a prostitute, and child abuse, jail logs show.

According to Mapp’s criminal complaint, he allegedly committed the crimes between September and November 2017. Mapp’s next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Further details about the case and arrest weren’t immediately available.

“My office will always protect our human trafficking survivors by pursuing justice on their behalf,” said Nevada AG Adam Laxalt in a news release. “Human trafficking continues to be a problem that plagues our communities and is one my office will continue to combat on many fronts.”