Gordon Ramsay opening steakhouse in Atlantic City

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 | 9:04 a.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.— Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse this summer at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City.
It is set to open Memorial Day weekend and will be the second Atlantic City restaurant for the celebrity chef, who opened a pub at Caesars casino in 2015.
He is the star of Fox's "Hell's Kitchen," ''The F Word with Gordon Ramsay," ''24 Hours to Hell & Back," and "MasterChef."
The first Gordon Ramsay Steak opened in 2012 at Paris on the Las Vegas strip.
The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 33 restaurants globally.
