Las Vegas Sun

January 26, 2018

Currently: 46° — Complete forecast

Kimmel books Stormy Daniels on night of Trump speech

Image

Arely D. Castillo / The News-Star via AP

This photo taken July 3, 2009, shows adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster’s Country Bar in Delhi, La. A tabloid magazine held back from publishing Daniels’ 2011 account of an alleged affair with Donald Trump after the future president’s personal lawyer threatened to sue.

NEW YORK — ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is bringing adult film star Stormy Daniels on his show next Tuesday on the night of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

Daniels is in the news following reports that she had an affair with the future president in 2006. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's lawyer arranged a payment to Daniels to prevent her from talking about the alleged encounter before the 2016 presidential election.

Kimmel announced the booking via Twitter. He wrote that he had many questions.

ABC on Friday confirmed the booking.