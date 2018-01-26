Las Vegas man arrested in Chicago in death of infant

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection with the beating death of his baby earlier this week in the west Las Vegas Valley, Metro Police officials announced Friday.

Eric Chu, 31, was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in Chicago, where he fled to after the incident, police said. He’s awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Medics and officers were summoned shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Avondale Apartments, 9225 W. Charleston Blvd, near Rampart Boulevard, and found a gravely injured 10-month-old who was not breathing and Chu, who was threatening first responders, police said and dispatch records show.

The child was rushed to Summerlin Hospital and later transferred to University Medical Center where the death occurred Wednesday, police said.

An investigation determined the baby suffered various injuries that Chu is suspected of causing, police said. Further details on the injuries or the investigation were not released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3364 or [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.