Police ID man arrested in Aliante casino robbery

North Las Vegas Police

North Las Vegas police on Friday night identified a suspect they say robbed $7,400 from a cage at the Aliante casino on Thursday afternoon.

Michael McDonald, 39, was arrested shortly after the 3:30 p.m. robbery at the property, 7300 Aliante Parkway, near the 215 Beltway, police said. Casino security directed North Las Vegas police officers to the suspect’s nearby location.

An investigation determined that McDonald walked into the casino and passed a robbery note to a cage employee, police said. He was not armed and no one was injured.

Police said McDonald, who left on foot, was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on robbery and drug possession counts. Investigators later returned the money to the casino.