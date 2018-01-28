3 locals make college commitments, including one to UNLV

Related content The Sun's high school football section

At least three Las Vegas area high school football players solidified their college plans today following weekend recruiting visits.

Arbor View defensive lineman Elijah Wade, a four-star recruit, announced his verbal commitment to UCLA on Twitter. He had double digit scholarship offers, ultimately picking first-year coach Chip Kelly’s Bruins’ program over Cal, USC and Vandy.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Wade had 49 tackles and four sacks last fall to help Arbor View win another Northwest League title.

He’ll join Arbor View product Greg Rogers at UCLA. Rogers played on the UCLA defensive line in 2017 as a true freshman.

Wade is the second from the class of 2018 expected to sign next week with UCLA, joining Bishop Gorman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Also, Faith Lutheran wide out Dalton Kincaid announced a verbal commitment to the University of San Diego. Kincaid had a stellar senior season for the Crusaders with 37 catches for 745 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Thank you to all of the Faith Lutheran staff for forming me into the man I have become both spiritually and physically,” Kincaid wrote on Twitter.

Octavian Bell, a two-star defensive back from Liberty, also firmed his commitment to UNLV following a visit.

“Amazing OV this weekend with wonderful people, love the program and can’t wait to see what’s is store for me @unlvfootball,” Bell posted on Twitter.

