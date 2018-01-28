Police: 40 people flee cockfighting scene at northeast Las Vegas home

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 | 7:23 p.m.
Authorities say that about 40 people scrambled from a northeast Las Vegas residence as officers arrived to investigate reports of cockfighting.
Animal Control officers had arrived at the chicken-fighting scene Sunday morning at Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards . Police continue to investigate.
There were no reports of arrests made or animals rescued as of Sunday afternoon.
The incident comes nearly a week after authorities removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs from another Las Vegas home.
