Recipe: Big game onion rings

Courtesy

Impress your party guests with the perfect onion rings, compliments of celebrity chef Bobby Flay. The secret to this recipe is the double-dredge in seasoned flour and the use of a deep fry thermometer to ensure the oil is the ideal temperature. “Even people who think they don’t like onions will fall for these onion rings, which are crispy on the outside and have a sweet, soft interior,” Flay said. Use your favorite ranch dressing or spicy ketchup for dipping.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

• 2 large Spanish onions, cut into 3/4-inch slices

• 1 qt buttermilk

• 1 qt canola oil

• 6 cups flour

• 3 tbsp kosher salt

• 1 tsp black pepper

• 1/2 tsp cayenne

Directions

1. Eight to 24 hours in advance, whisk buttermilk, 2 tbsp salt and cayenne in a large bowl. Add the onion rings and toss to coat. Cover with plastic and then place a plate on top to keep onions submerged.

2. When ready to fry, heat canola oil in a large, high-sided pan or deep fryer until it reaches 360 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk flower, 1 tbsp salt and black pepper. Divide the flour between two baking dishes and set up two baking sheets lined with paper towels.

3. Working in batches, remove onions from buttermilk and let excess run off. Dredge in first baking dish, tap off excess flour and place in single layer on one of the baking sheets.

4. Tap off excess flour from onion rings, dip into buttermilk again, then dredge into second dish of flour. Tap off excess flour.

5. Fry onions in batches until golden brown and crispy. Drain on second baking sheet and season with salt.